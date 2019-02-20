Akridge delivers again in downtown D.C., for the second time in a week

Exactly one week after it cut the ribbon on 1701 Rhode Island Ave. NW, a boutique office building fully leased from the start to WeWork, D.C. developer Akridge and partner Stars REI cut the ribbon…

Exactly one week after it cut the ribbon on 1701 Rhode Island Ave. NW, a boutique office building fully leased from the start to WeWork, D.C. developer Akridge and partner Stars REI cut the ribbon on 1101 16th St. NW — but this boutique, trophy office building still needs tenants.

The 102,000-square-foot 1101 16th, designed by HOK Architects, sits at 16th and L streets NW, adjacent to Midtown Center and the home of Fannie Mae. Per a release, it “has already generated significant leasing interest.” The building, which replaces two brutalist structures, is replete with amenities, including a penthouse lounge and rooftop terrace with White House views, and a fitness center.

“Its boutique size offers small- and medium-sized clients a prominent identity on one of D.C.’s most powerful streets,” Akridge President Matt Klein said in the release.

The 1101 16th website lists 5,300 square feet available on the penthouse and concourse levels, 6,800 square feet available on the first floor,…