202
Home » Latest News » A Texas company is…

A Texas company is acquiring MicroPact for $185M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 4, 2019 7:47 am 02/04/2019 07:47am
Share

MicroPact, a Herndon-based enterprise software company, has agreed to be acquired by a Texas IT company for $185 million in cash to deepen its reach into the federal contracting market.

Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies spent $175 million on five acquisitions last year before reaching a deal to buy MicroPact from D.C. private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in its biggest M&A transaction to date.

The companies expect the union to close on March 15 pending regulatory approval. Tyler will add $70 million in revenue to its top line and will get 350 public-sector clients serviced by 469 people.

Tyler said no layoffs are expected and that MicroPact will keep its Herndon headquarters and other offices.

The MicroPact acquisition will augment Tyler’s products and position the company in new practice areas such as health and human services while expanding into new markets, Tyler CEO Lynn Moore said.

“Additionally, MicroPact brings an outstanding leadership team, an excellent…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500