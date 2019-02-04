A Texas company is acquiring MicroPact for $185M

MicroPact, a Herndon-based enterprise software company, has agreed to be acquired by a Texas IT company for $185 million in cash to deepen its reach into the federal contracting market. Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies spent…

Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies spent $175 million on five acquisitions last year before reaching a deal to buy MicroPact from D.C. private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in its biggest M&A transaction to date.

The companies expect the union to close on March 15 pending regulatory approval. Tyler will add $70 million in revenue to its top line and will get 350 public-sector clients serviced by 469 people.

Tyler said no layoffs are expected and that MicroPact will keep its Herndon headquarters and other offices.

The MicroPact acquisition will augment Tyler’s products and position the company in new practice areas such as health and human services while expanding into new markets, Tyler CEO Lynn Moore said.

“Additionally, MicroPact brings an outstanding leadership team, an excellent…