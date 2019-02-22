A new look coming soon to the Broadcasters’ longtime home

Stream Realty Partners plans to kick off a $20 million-plus renovation to the National Association of Broadcasters building near Dupont Circle once the NAB moves out for a new home near Nationals Park. The commercial…

Stream Realty Partners plans to kick off a $20 million-plus renovation to the National Association of Broadcasters building near Dupont Circle once the NAB moves out for a new home near Nationals Park.

The commercial real estate firm hopes to convert the nearly 60,000-square-foot, seven-story building into trophy office space featuring a new glass curtain wall. The renovations, designed by HOK Architects, are slated for completion late next year.

While the competition for office tenants in the District is pretty steep these days, Matt Pacinelli, a managing partner at Stream Realty, said he is confident the improvements, along with the building’s branding potential and smaller, 9,500-square-foot floor plates, will help it land another full-building tenant if not a handful of smaller ones.

“As soon as they move out, we’ll take that and effectively redevelop the entire building,” Pacinelli said. “We sort of set it up so we could accommodate tenants of all sizes, from a single-floor tenant…