9 Ways to Buy Treasurys With ETFs

Interest rates are on a wild ride. Thanks to the vibrant economy, rates on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond briefly topped 3.2 percent in late 2018, and mortgage rates hit their highest levels since 2011. But concerns over a trade war with China and the impact of the prolonged government shutdown took some of wind out of investors’ sails and rates on the 10-year are at about 2.6 percent — a substantial drop, and a sign that the promise of higher rates may not be as certain as previously thought. Here are nine U.S. Treasury-focused exchange-traded funds that offer a variety of ways to invest in the evolving government bond sector.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (ticker: SHV)

With rock-solid certainty, this iShares fund is among the most popular on Wall Street with more than $20 billion in assets under management. What makes it so attractive is SHV invests only in U.S. government debts that come due in a year or less — as about a sure thing as you can find. SHV is also attractive right now as consistent interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve have pushed short-term interest rates to a modest level. As such, the yield in this fund is a hair above the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 — but with much less risk.

Current yield: 2.2 percent

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Founded in 2002, this iShares fund is focused on short-term government bonds with a maturity of less than three years. In the current environment where rates have been rising, that’s attractive because these holdings mature quickly and can be replaced with new Treasury bonds with higher yields. As a result of this structure, SHY has been immensely popular lately and has grown to a massive $19 billion in assets under management.

Current yield: 2.4 percent

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)

The ITE fund takes a somewhat longer perspective on U.S. government debt, with investments in Treasury bonds that mature in one to 10 years, with the current average maturity 5.5 years. Interestingly, the yield isn’t much different than the aforementioned iShares fund since interest rates have only recently been rising and this long-term fund hasn’t caught up. But if you aren’t convinced they’ll move much higher — or even that rates will fall — this intermediate fund may be an attractive alternative.

Current yield: 2.5 percent

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

This Vanguard fund tracks U.S. Treasury obligations with maturities of more than 10 years, and the fund has an average maturity of about 17 years. That’s a mixed bag, because it includes some bonds from the last few years that have comparatively lower yields but also includes precrisis government debt with better rates. It adds up to a yield that actually breaks the 3 percent mark — and as is typical for a Vanguard fund, the expense structure is dirt cheap at just 0.07 percent in fees, or $7 annually on every $10,000 invested.

Current yield: 3.1 percent

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

There’s no reason you have to focus only on a small window of time for your U.S. Treasurys. The aptly tickered GOVT fund from iShares takes a holistic approach to government bonds with maturities that range from one year to 30 years for its holdings. This splits the difference on yield, so it provides less income potential than the “best” tranche of bonds in the current market environment. However, long-term investors will find peace of mind in its diversification across maturities that is important to managing risk in their portfolio.

Current yield: 2.5 percent

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

Not all Treasury bond funds are based on the length of time before the loan to Uncle Sam comes due. This Schwab ETF is focused on TIPS, or the Treasury’s inflation-protected securities. These are government bonds that yield a bit less on their face, but are benchmarked to the rate of inflation so they will increase in value if and when prices rise. For much of the financial crisis, inflation was very low. However, last summer inflation hit its highest pace since 2012 and the prospect of continued economic growth could push that rate higher. If you want to hedge inflation, then, look past the headline yield at present.

Current yield: 2.6 percent

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund seeks to track the performance of short-term floating-rate bonds. As the name implies, the yield on these offerings is not fixed but moves up and down based on market trends. And given recent rate increases, that trend seems to be looking up. That makes USFR an interesting option if you expect interest rates to continue to move higher. Just be careful, however, because like a floating rate loan on your home or your credit card, if rates move the other way then you could be on the wrong end of the trade.

Current yield: 2.3 percent

Barclays Inverse U.S. Treasury Aggregate ETN (TAPR)

This inverse strategy on Treasury bonds bets against government debt. Older bonds with lower yield become less attractive when rates rise and must be sold at a discount to their face value to make up for that reduced income potential. TAPR is a play on that fact. As bond values fall, TAPR is designed to rise. This can be a decent way to profit from changes in the bond market, or to hedge against potential principal losses. Just be aware that you get no yield payments since this fund invests in derivatives on bonds and not bonds themselves.

Yield: None

ProShares UltraShort Barclays 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)

If you believe rates will continue to rise and the principal value of government bonds will keep sliding, then you can supercharge your investment with this leveraged fund from ProShares that bets against long-term Treasurys. Just beware that this high-octane fund is down about 15 percent from late November. While its strategy may sound like a sure thing amid talk of higher rates and potential pressure on bonds, rates have not climbed over the last few months — in fact, rates have fallen since their late 2018 highs. And unlike conventional bond funds, there’s no yield here as a sweetener for investors.

Yield: None

