8 Ways for Retirees to Avoid Tax Scams

Be prepared to receive fraudulent calls this tax season. On Tax Day 2018, 143 million negative robocalls were placed, according to Transaction Network Services. “Every year, as the April deadline for filing tax returns approaches, there is an uptick in scams targeting taxpayers, particularly the elderly,” says Joy Mullane, a law professor and faculty director of the graduate tax program at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. While these scams tend to differ in form, they share common goals: to separate taxpayers from their money or steal their identities.

Here are eight tips for retirees to avoid tax scams:

— Don’t rush to pay.

— Keep strong passwords.

— Don’t let people in the door.

— Delete phishy emails.

— Stay safe when submitting online.

— Spot ghost preparers.

— Avoid giving out personal information on the phone.

— File taxes earlier rather than later.

Being able to detect fraud can help you avoid falling prey to the scheme. In addition, taking measures to handle personal information the right way can help keep money safe. Here are guidelines to steer clear of tax scams this year.

Don’t Rush to Pay

Scammers often call and claim to be a government official. They may ask you to make a payment right away and offer a special refund if you do. On the other hand, they also might threaten dire consequences, like an arrest, if you don’t pay right away. In addition to a phone call, you might get an email or letter in the mail requesting you to pay upon receipt. “A good rule of thumb is to always be suspicious if you receive a call, email or regular mail asking for immediate payment,” Mullane says. Before proceeding, investigate to see if the request is a valid one. You can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 to ask about the payment.

Keep Strong Passwords

To deter hackers from breaking into your account and stealing personal information, review your current passwords. “If you post your children’s and pet’s names on Facebook and other social media, make sure you avoid using them in your email passwords, shopping and banking website passwords, and especially your online tax software passwords,” says David Du Val, chief customer advocacy officer at TaxAudit.

Don’t Let People in the Door

If a person knocks on your door and claims to be from the IRS, ask for proof. “Real IRS agents carry two forms of ID,” Mullane says. Even if the person appears to have legitimate identification, you’ll want to know the purpose of their visit. “The IRS initiates most contacts through regular mail,” Mullane says. If the person asks for money, be extra wary. The IRS states on its website that if a payment needs to be made, it should only be made out to the “United States Treasury” or directly through its site at irs.gov/payments.

Delete Phishy Emails

Scammers often send emails asking for personal information. “Many of those emails tend to look very official, in that they include the IRS logo and other markings that could lead an innocent tax filer to believe it is a legitimate communication from the agency,” says Mark Jaeger, director of tax development at TaxAct. The message might say you need to share information for your tax refund, such as your bank account or PIN number. Rather than replying to these emails, mark them as “spam” or put them in the trash folder of your inbox.

Stay Safe When Submitting Online

If you’re filling out tax forms online and submitting them to the IRS, check that your computer has antivirus software installed and is fully updated. When you’re online, take additional precautions. “Check to make sure that the website you are logging into is encrypted,” says Jason Glassberg, co-founder of Casaba Security in Seattle. Don’t share any personal information with a site that doesn’t have “https” in its address bar.

Spot Ghost Preparers

A newer scam involves a fraudster acting as a professional tax preparer to get your business and make quick money off you. “They often attract customers by promising big refunds, and they charge fees based on a percentage of the filer’s refund,” Jaeger says. If someone approaches you with this type of offer, ask to see verification. Scammers will not have a valid 2019 Preparer Tax Identification Number, which is the number preparers use to identify themselves when signing the back of a customer’s return and submitting it to the IRS. They will charge you a fee for filing the return, but they won’t sign the back of it, as preparers are required to do. “Instead, they print the return and ask the tax filer to sign it and mail it to the IRS,” Jaeger says. “Unfortunately, those returns are not accepted or processed by the agency.” You’ll need to find another way to prepare and file the return, and you’ll be out the money your paid to the ghost preparer.

Avoid Giving Out Personal Information on the Phone

Scammers might use caller ID spoofing that makes it look like they are calling you from the IRS. There might even be light background noise on the call to make it seem like they are in a government office. “They may also have some of your personal information on file and use this to sound more convincing,” Glassberg says. If they ask you to provide personal information, such as your Social Security number, hang up.

File Taxes Earlier Rather Than Later

Some criminal groups try to gather information about you online, such as through a data breach. “Armed with the victim’s personal information, they will attempt to file a phony tax return on their behalf in order to steal the refund,” Glassberg says. This can create significant problems, as you will lose the refund, and it will also be more complicated to carry out a real tax filing. To reduce your risk, file early. “Those who wait until the very end are giving criminals more time to impersonate them and steal the refund,” Glassberg says.

8 Ways for Retirees to Avoid Tax Scams