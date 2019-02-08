8 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

Legal marijuana is becoming a profitable business. Expansion in the marijuana market continues to grow with the legalization of its recreational use in Canada last year and the increasing number of U.S. states that allow…

Expansion in the marijuana market continues to grow with the legalization of its recreational use in Canada last year and the increasing number of U.S. states that allow medical and recreational usage. “The cannabis sector has come well off its December lows and the recent rally has been significant,” says Michael Berger, founder of Technical420, a Miami-based company that conducts research on pot stocks. “With new international markets becoming more outstanding, the growth prospects are attractive.” Here are the top eight marijuana stocks, which include companies that are listed in Canada and the U.S as well on the over-the-counter market.

Blueberries Medical (ticker: BBRRF)

Blueberries Medical, a licensed Colombian cannabis producer that recently started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides attractive leverage to the Latin American cannabis market, Berger says. “This producer has been executing flawlessly on a major expansion and has attractive leverage for the cannabis oil opportunity,” he says. Blueberries Medical recently acquired a 37-acre agricultural property in Columbia, which is near its existing greenhouse facility to cultivate dried flowers. The company says the advantage of the land is its supply of water and natural sunlight, which is expected to result in “electricity costs that are significantly below market.” Blueberries plans to build a 1.3 million-square-foot cannabis greenhouse facility on the same property.

Aleafia Health (ALEAF)

Aleafia Health, a Canadian vertically-integrated cannabis company, operates medical clinics, cultivation and research and development divisions. The company acquired Canadian producer Emblem in an all-share transaction valued at 173.2 million Canadian dollars, expanding its medical cannabis clinic network access to 40 medical clinics and education centers. Aleafia Health is the middle of a major expansion and through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, the company has “significantly advanced its fundamentals and is a company worth watching,” Berger says. “With a strong balance sheet, we are confident in the company’s ability to expand.”

MediPharm Labs (MLCPF)

One of the “most exciting opportunities” in the cannabis industry is MediPharm Labs, a Canadian cannabis extraction, distillation and purification company which has been generating massive revenues following the issuance of a federal sales license, Berger says. During the first month after getting a sales license, the company generated more than $10 million in revenue. “From a valuation standpoint, the company is under appreciated when compared to its peers and this is an opportunity we are bullish on.” In February 2019, MediPharm Labs annouced it will supply cannabis oil concentrates to AusCann Group Holdings, an Australian-based pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicines company.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, one of the largest licensed medical cannabis producers in Canada, owns 20 percent of the Canadian marijuana market, says Jason Spatafora, co-founder of Marijuanastocks.com and a Miami-based trader. The company has been on a buying spree and is likely “spending too heavy and are maybe overextended on investments, but they have the most infrastructure in the global supply chain,” he says. Aurora has “flags planted all over the place geographically,” and could take some of its assets and spin it off in the future, he says. Aurora Cannabis, which operates in 22 countries across five continents, also holds a stake in several companies, including a 17.6 percent stake in The Green Organic Dutchman.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman, an organic cannabis producer, began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in May 2018 after raising CA$132.26 million ($99.15 million) from its initial public offering. The company remains a good addition to a portfolio and remains undervalued, Spatafora says.The Green Organic Dutchman continues construction of four cultivation and processing facilities in Canada, Europe and the Caribbean and plans to build a 40,000-square-foot research and development center, which will have space to develop new products, such as cannabinoid-infused beverages. TGOD is one the largest licensed producers of 100 percent certified organic cannabis in Canada with lower energy costs due to its partnership with power management company Eaton (ETN), he says.

Plus Products (PLPRF)

Plus Products, California-based edibles manufacturer and distributor, listed its shares on the CSE in 2018. The cannabis market with the most growth potential is the U.S market, with many major players trading at a significant discount compared with Canadian peers, says Jeff Siegel, managing editor of Green Chip Stocks, a Baltimore-based investment research service. “We’re buying shares of the U.S cannabis companies that are the most well funded, have the biggest footprints and have early mover advantages in some of the newer legal states, such as Maryland, Michigan and Florida, as well as the states that are most likely to legalize in the near term, such as Illinois and New York,” he says.

Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences, an Alachua, Florida-based medical cannabis dispensary company, is a “really undervalued play on the U.S. market,” Berger says. The company has been “executing on a major expansion in Florida and has been focused on opportunities in Ohio and Massachusetts” and could seek more deals along the East Coast, he says. Liberty Health is well funded and its advantage is that Florida legalized the medicinal use of marijuana in 2016, Siegel says. “Just like we invested in the big Canadian players before Canada legalized, we’re doing the same in the U.S.,” he says. “It’s very likely that the federal prohibition on cannabis will be lifted within three years.”

1933 Industries (TGIFF)

1933 Industries, a Vancouver-based cannabis company, owns stakes in several companies, including 91 percent in Alternative Medicine Association, a Las Vegas-based licensed cultivator of medicinal cannabis. 1933 Industries is likely to seek deals on the West Coast since it has been expanding in Nevada and California, Berger says. “I am very bullish on this company, as it is an undervalued play in the U.S. market compared to its peers and because of its growth prospects and valuation,” he says.

