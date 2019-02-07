7 Things We Learned From Warren Buffett’s Letter to Shareholders

The Oracle of Omaha speaks. It’s a special event on Wall Street when CEO and investing guru Warren Buffett publishes his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholders. Buffett had a rough week…

It’s a special event on Wall Street when CEO and investing guru Warren Buffett publishes his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholders. Buffett had a rough week heading into the release of this year’s letter after Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) shares crashed 27 percent Friday, costing Buffett and Berkshire billions of dollars. In this year’s letter released Feb. 23, Buffett addressed Berkshire buybacks, the company’s massive cash balance, the potential for a large acquisition and why investors should be optimistic about America’s future. Here are seven takeaways from this year’s Buffett shareholder letter.

Berkshire had huge fourth-quarter losses.

The S&P 500 index dropped 14 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, and even the great Warren Buffett wasn’t able to escape the market weakness. Berkshire’s $173 billion equity investment portfolio generated a $25.4 billion overall loss in the fourth quarter. In fact, Berkshire had several instances of single-day losses of more than $4 billion. Buffett said investors should mostly ignore these short-term fluctuations. “Our advice? Focus on operating earnings, paying little attention to gains or losses of any variety,” he wrote. Berkshire’s operating profits in 2018 were $24.8 billion, up 71 percent.

Berkshire has $112 billion in cash.

Warren Buffett has previously expressed his discomfort with the amount of cash and U.S. Treasury bills that Berkshire carries on its balance sheet. Despite buying about $43 billion worth of stock in 2018, that cash pile at the end of the year stood at $112 billion. Because of the relatively low returns Berkshire gets on that cash, Buffett said investors can expect Berkshire Hathaway to be adding to its stock holdings once again in 2019. He made clear investors shouldn’t take that buying as a bullish market call. “Predictions of that sort have never been a part of our activities,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett is hunting for a large deal.

Warren Buffett hasn’t made a massive acquisition since his $37.2 billion buyout of Precision Castparts in 2015. In this year’s letter, the Oracle of Omaha said he is still on the hunt for an “elephant-sized acquisition,” but he’s not particularly optimistic. “The immediate prospects for that, however, are not good: prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” he wrote. Berkshire reportedly paid about $100 million for Ebby Halliday Realtors in May of 2018. It was Berkshire’s largest acquisition of the year, but it didn’t even make a dent in the company’s cash balance.

Berkshire stock buybacks continue.

While shareholders continue to wait for Warren Buffett to pull the trigger on a major deal, he has been been committing at least some of Berkshire’s cash to buying back shares of stock. Berkshire repurchased just $74.8 million in stock in the fourth quarter, a relatively modest amount considering the size of other companies’ buyback programs. Buffett has historically been hesitant to commit to buybacks, and Berkshire’s third-quarter 2018 buybacks were its first since 2012. “Obviously, repurchases should be price-sensitive: blindly buying an overpriced stock is value-destructive, a fact lost on many promotional or ever-optimistic CEOs,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett isn’t talking about Kraft.

Warren Buffett didn’t specifically address major Berkshire holding Kraft Heinz’s disastrous week. Kraft Heinz cut its dividend by 36 percent, wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15 billion and disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its accounting practices. Kraft Heinz entered the week as Berkshire’s sixth-largest public holding, but the stock is now down 62.4 percent in the past two years. While Buffett didn’t comment about recent events, he did note that the cost basis of Berkshire’s Kraft shares is $9.8 billion, suggesting the stake is still modestly profitable overall.

He has faith In American capitalism.

Warren Buffett has always been known for his patriotism and optimism, and he committed an entire section of this year’s letter to discussing what he calls the “American tailwind.” Buffett said American economic prosperity has blossomed over the past 230 years despite constant adversity and partisan political conflicts. “The country contended at various times with a long period of viral inflation, a 21 percent prime rate, several controversial and costly wars, the resignation of a president, a pervasive collapse in home values, a paralyzing financial panic and a host of other problems. All engendered scary headlines; all are now history,” he wrote.

He says Berkshire’s future is in good hands

The 88-year-old Buffett is showing no signs of slowing down, but Berkshire investors are rightfully concerned about what will happen to the company after the Oracle of Omaha is gone. Last year, Berkshire promoted Ajit Jain and Greg Abel to vice chairman positions, and analysts speculate that Abel is most likely to be Buffett’s successor. In his letter, Buffett reassured investors that Berkshire’s future is in good hands. “Berkshire is now far better managed than when I alone was supervising operations,” Buffett wrote. “Ajit and Greg have rare talents, and Berkshire blood flows through their veins.”

