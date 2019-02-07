7 Car Dealership Fees and Services to Avoid

Once you’ve settled on the price for a new car, you’ll meet with a trained salesperson for some “paperwork,” and the negotiating starts all over again. The salesperson isn’t just there to help you fill…

Once you’ve settled on the price for a new car, you’ll meet with a trained salesperson for some “paperwork,” and the negotiating starts all over again. The salesperson isn’t just there to help you fill out the forms and complete the car-buying process. He or she has the goal of getting you to pay for as many dealership fees and services as possible. Get prepared to negotiate by brushing up on common costly fees and services you don’t need.

Here are common car dealership fees and services to dodge:

— The processing fee.

— Delivery charge.

— Advertising fee.

— Vehicle identification number etching.

— Fabric protection.

— Paint protection.

— Dealer preparation.

When you’re ready to buy a new set of wheels, you’ll want to keep these fees and service offers in mind to avoid paying pesky, unnecessary charges.

The Processing Fee

Every dealership has a processing charge; some call it a documentation fee. Regardless of the name, it’s meant to cover their cost of paperwork. It’s common to see the expense range from $100 to $400, though it varies by state. For example, California’s processing fee is capped at $80, while Virginia’s processing fee is capped at $250. Meanwhile, Florida has no charge limit.

Like most fees, salespeople will tell you it’s nonnegotiable, and it is — if you don’t make a counter offer. How willing they are to lower it depends on how good a deal you got on the car. If you cut their profit to the bone, they’ll fight for every dollar. If they give in easily, it could be a sign you overpaid on the car.

Delivery Charge

Since Henry Ford and the Model T, manufacturers have been levying charges to ship cars from the assembly plant to the dealership. It’s sometimes called a destination charge, and it’s to be expected, according to Jake McKenzie, a Chicago-based content manager at Auto Accessories Garage, an online retailer of automotive parts and accessories. “This cost is passed directly from dealership to buyer, and there is no way around it,” he says.

However, some dealers have started tacking on a delivery fee above and beyond the destination charge — essentially charging you twice for shipping. If you see a second destination or delivery fee, McKenzie suggests asking to have the fee removed.

Advertising Fee

To help pay for advertising, auto manufacturers add a charge to each car they deliver to the dealer. (That charge is included in the invoice price to the dealer.) Still, some dealers will try to get customers to pay twice: first, as part of the invoice, and then again as a separate fee when the purchase is finalized. Be vigilant, and if you see a duplicate fee, ask the dealer remove it.

Vehicle Identification Number Etching

Police and insurance companies encourage consumers to have their VIN number etched into the car’s windows as an anti-theft measure.

And as an anti-theft measure, VIN etching is good idea, and it’s cost-effective. But having it done at the dealership means you’ll pay top dollar, at extremely inflated prices (often $200 or several hundreds of dollars). As such, you’ll want to negotiate or eliminate this fee — and you’ll want to check alternatives. Often the police department or local service clubs will offer etching for free or a nominal amount. DIY kits are also available for around $25.

Fabric Protection

Most dealers will offer buyers a fabric protection plan (typically around $400). They’ll treat your interior to make it stain resistant, but modern fabrics don’t need the treatment. However, if your family is particularly messy, consider buying a can of Scotchgard for around $10 and spraying it yourself.

Paint Protection

Dealers know you like that polished new car look — and that you want to keep it, so they’re happy to charge you $500 or more for paint protection. Yet car finishes have greatly improved over the last few decades, and most don’t need extra protection. All you’ll really be getting from the dealer is a glorified wax job.

Dealer Preparation

Does the dealer need to prepare the car for you? Yes. Do you need to pay for it? In short: It depends. New cars should be ready to drive when they arrive from the factory. All they really need are to have the fluids and tires checked — that and a quick car wash before you’re handed the keys. Therefore, the dealer is trying to charge you hundreds for a minimal amount of labor.

On the other hand, don’t get too caught up in these fees, suggests Sonia Steinway, based out of La Jolla, California, and the co-founder and president of Outside Financial, a website that helps consumers connect with auto lenders. While this extra fee may disappear, that doesn’t mean you’ve got a good deal.

“A savvy dealer can always agree to lower a certain fee while making up the profit in other areas, like giving you a lower price on your trade-in or adding on financing markups,” Steinway says. “That’s why we advise separating the car purchase negotiation from the trade-in and financing transactions, and why we advise focusing more on the drive-away price rather than specific fees.”

While you don’t want to pay an inflated price for extra fees and services, don’t neglect to factor in interest payments for your vehicle. “Dealers now make more money selling financing than they do selling cars,” Steinway says.

Update 02/22/19: This story was originally published on May 16, 2013, and has been updated with new information.