6 Top Online Consignment Shops for Selling Your Clothes

Online consignment shops make it simple to unload rarely used outfits and make money at the same time. Thanks to online consignment shops, Addie-Jane Lynn has found an affordable way to dress her children in…

Online consignment shops make it simple to unload rarely used outfits and make money at the same time. Thanks to online consignment shops, Addie-Jane Lynn has found an affordable way to dress her children in brand-name clothes. The 31-year-old real estate agent from Charleston, South Carolina, says she “churns” her kids’ clothes, selling the outfits they outgrow and using the proceeds to buy newer items from favorite brands such as Matilda Jane Clothing, Hudson and Shrimp & Grits Kids. “I heard from a friend about Facebook groups,” Lynn explains. With names like Smocking Hot Mamas, the Facebook groups were her first foray into the world of online selling.

Since then, Lynn has discovered online consignment stores and apps like Poshmark and Kidizen, which make it easy for her to update her and her children’s wardrobes on a budget.

[Read: 9 Websites to Earn Money Online.]

Here are top online consignment shops for selling clothes online:

— ThredUp.

— The RealReal.

— Poshmark.

— Vestiaire Collective.

— Worthy.

— Kidizen.

If you want to cash in on this trend, read on to earn more about some of the best websites to sell clothes.

1. ThredUp. While other consignment shops focus solely on luxury brands, ThredUp makes online clothing sales accessible to the average person. “Our sweet spot is those brands you can find at the mall and wear every day,” says Samantha Blumenthal, a ThredUp spokesperson. That means popular names like Old Navy and J. Crew are welcomed. The site also has a high-end Luxe division that sells designer brands from invited sellers.

Sellers can request a clean-out kit to send in their clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry for consideration. The postage is prepaid by the company. ThredUp uses an algorithm that looks at the brand, style, season and current inventory to price items. Sellers can choose to receive an upfront payment or list clothes on a consignment basis. Payouts range anywhere from 5 percent of the sale price for items listed at less than $14.99 to 80 percent of the price of goods listed for $300 or more. Luxe items pay out 90 percent for items listed at $300 or more.

ThredUp has a payout estimator on its website for those who want to value their goods before sending them. Items that are not accepted or that do not sell are recycled. Sellers can also ask for their clothing to be returned, but they must pay a fee to do so.

2. The RealReal. For luxury goods, The RealReal is one of the top online consignment shops. Burberry, Chanel and Hermès are just a few of the brands sold on the site.

Like ThredUp, sellers can request a shipping package with prepaid postage to mail their clothes. In some areas of the country, The RealReal also offers in-home pick up of goods for consignment or operates consignment offices where people can bring items to be valued. Sellers get paid on a sliding scale. Those with sales of less than $1,500 will get a 55 percent commission, while items with an original resale list price below $145 bring in a 40 percent commission. Top consignors receive a 70 percent commission if their annual sales exceed $10,000. Watches with a resale list price of $2,500 or more are entitled to the largest commission on the site: 85 percent.

Items that haven’t sold after a year can be sent back to sellers, at their cost. Otherwise, unsold clothing is donated to charity. Price estimates can be found online before sending in a piece of apparel.

[See: 7 Habits You Can Learn From Highly Successful Savers.]

3. Poshmark. Poshmark isn’t a traditional consignment shop because sellers must manage their own listings. Sellers take photos, upload descriptions and determine their own price. “It’s easier than you think,” Lynn says. She recommends downloading the company’s user-friendly mobile app.

Sellers also keep far more of the sales proceeds than they would through a traditional consignment shop. For items with a sale price lower than $15, Poshmark charges a flat fee of $2.95. More expensive items are subject to a 20 percent commission. When an item sells on Poshmark, the company provides a prepaid shipping label that sellers use to mail the purchase directly to the buyer.

4. Vestiaire Collective. Focusing solely on high-end brands, Vestiaire Collective is making a name for itself as a site for pre-owned luxury goods. The website caters to a global audience and operates on a hybrid system that combines elements of a traditional consignment shop with peer-to-peer sales.

Sellers send photos and descriptions of their items to the site for review. If approved, Vestiaire Collective lists them on their site, and sellers hold onto the clothes until they are sold. Once a sale is made, the consignor is provided a prepaid label to send the item to the company. The purchase’s authenticity is then confirmed and the item is shipped to the buyer. Site commissions run from 18 to 34 percent, depending on a product’s value. A flat fee of $26 is charged for items sold for less than $60.

For those who don’t want the hassle of taking photos or shipping multiple items, Vestiaire Collective offers a concierge service. Not available in all areas, this option works like a traditional consignment shop. The website handles all the photos, descriptions and shipping and also stores items until they sell.

5. Worthy. For high-end jewelry and watches, try selling on Worthy. “We have a very big footprint in the buyer’s market,” says Roy Albers, chief gemological officer. Rather than selling items to consumers, Worthy auctions off fine jewelry to more than 700 professional, vetted jewelry buyers.

Items sold on Worthy must be valued at least $1,000. Potential sellers start by describing their jewelry to see if it meets the site’s criteria, and a prepaid label for insured shipping is provided once an item is accepted. A third party authenticator does an independent review of the item’s quality upon receipt by Worthy. Jewelry is then auctioned with a reserve price of the seller’s choosing. If an auction ends below the reserve price, the seller can accept the lower price or have their item returned. Worthy pays the return shipping for any unsold good.

“The whole timeline takes approximately 12 to 14 days,” Albers says. Worthy doesn’t charge a fee until a sale is made. Then, it collects a commission that ranges from 22 percent on items up to $5,000 to 5 percent for those selling for $250,001 or more.

6. Kidizen. Kidizen is one of Lynn’s favorite places to sell kids’ clothing. The company, which has a website and an app, isn’t an online consignment shop in the traditional sense. Rather than sending items to Kidizen, sellers set up a virtual shop, snap and upload photos of their clothes and manage their own prices.

“Photos are a big deal,” Lynn says, noting that a quality picture can attract buyers. However, it doesn’t have to be a time-consuming process. Lynn takes pictures of her items either lying flat or hanging up. She uses her phone and uploads the photos using the app. When an item sells, Kidizen provides a shipping label for her to send the goods. The service charges a marketplace fee of 12 percent, plus 50 cents for each transaction. Sellers are responsible for covering the shipping cost so Lynn recommends people factor that into their prices.

[SEE: 9 Ways to Live Well and Spend Less in 2019.]

If you have a closet full of items you no longer wear, now may be the time to re-evaluate your wardrobe. Don’t let your clothes gather dust when you could be selling them for cash on one of these top online consignment shops.

More from U.S. News

50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019

10 Ways You’re Overspending Without Realizing It

12 Shopping Apps and Sites to Score the Best Price

6 Top Online Consignment Shops for Selling Your Clothes originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/21/19: This story was previously published on June 29, 2017and has been updated with new information.

Correction 02/22/19: A previous version of this story misstated the shipping policy for unsold items auctioned by Worthy.