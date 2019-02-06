6 Predictions for Banking in 2019

When it comes to managing your finances, chances are you use mobile banking tools and apps to check your savings and checking accounts, rather than visiting an old-fashioned bank branch. After all, it’s become easier…

When it comes to managing your finances, chances are you use mobile banking tools and apps to check your savings and checking accounts, rather than visiting an old-fashioned bank branch. After all, it’s become easier than ever to complete financial tasks, check account balances, make deposits and transfer money from one financial institution to another in a few taps on our touchscreens thanks to a raft of robust and ever-evolving digital banking tools and services. And as customers increasingly prioritize convenience and enhanced security features, experts say you can expect the banking experience to continue to change for the better.

So if you’re wondering what’s in store for the future of banking, including new apps and updated security features, here are the trends and innovations financial professionals predict for 2019.

Enhanced customer service with chatbots. Many banking institutions are employing chatbots, or computer simulated salespeople who interact with consumers on their websites. “Thanks to enhanced natural language processing capabilities with machine learning and AI’s ability to reason better than years before, we will see big leaps in customer service chatbots, which simulate real agents in an attempt to more quickly find solutions to customer problems,” says John McDonald, CEO of ClearObject, an internet of things systems integrator in Fishers, Indiana.

He adds that generally customers seem to like chatbots better than talking to a simulated customer service representative on the phone. “Chatbots reduce the annoying aspects of contacting customer service, specifically teleprompts,” he explains.

Fewer physical bank branches. Experts say you can expect to see fewer traditional brick-and-mortar bank branches. “While many of these (physical bank) closings are the result of mergers in the industry, a large bulk are an outcome of increased growth in digital channels,” says Laura Crozier, a New York City-based financial services executive at Software AG, a software product and services company.

“Bank branch closings will continue as customers increasingly adopt mobile and online banking,” she says. Still, the increased mergers contribute to the reduced number of physical bank locations. When banks buy out competitors, branches often close, particularly when there are overlapping resources, such as two physical branch locations within close proximity of each other.

Experts also predict there will be more mergers. For example, SunTrust and BB&T recently announced a merger; the regulatory environment, with less government scrutiny for larger financial firms, is friendlier to banks that want to join forces.

“Overall, U.S. banks have closed nearly 9,000 branches over the course of a decade, dropping substantially from their peak level in 2009,” Crozier says.

Added protection against criminals and identity theft. “Security will be an increasing focus for banks and their customers,” says Brian Hagan, executive vice president at First American Bank.

According to Hagan, a few changes you can anticipate are a “greater use of multifactor authentication and a requirement for stronger passwords.” Another enhanced security feature gaining momentum is AI. “Artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role — being used, for example, to identify suspicious behaviors which may indicate fraud,” he says.

Advantageous interest rates for savings accounts. Camilo Maldonado, the co-founder of The Finance Twins, a personal finance blog, predicts a brewing battle among banks to increase savings account interest rates.

“The fight for new customers in retail banking is intensifying,” Maldonado says. There’s a new crop of online-only banks offering interest rates that are 225 times higher than traditional large banking institutions. “New entrants, as of the past few weeks, include SoFi, the student loan refinance company, and also Wealthfront, the robo advisor. Varo Bank has announced a new interest rate of 2.8 percent, which signals the shift to ever-higher interest rates to entice new customers,” Maldonado says.

Even if the economy slows down, Maldonado says you can anticipate a beneficial interest rate. “What these banks recognize is that in a stagnating economy, a high-interest savings account is extremely appealing to consumers and they are all racing to acquire customers that they hope to eventually offer higher-margin services to,” he says.

It may be harder to get a loan. Whether the economy stagnates or not, lending will go down, Hagan predicts. “We expect a tightening in lending standards,” he says. “Some evidence of this is already occurring in credit cards and auto loans but will likely spread to include the riskier categories of business lending as well.”

An improved digital customer experience for banks and credit unions. Wes Garner, president of Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Wealth Advisors in Lake Jackson, Texas, suggests that the rising industry competition will result in an improved consumer experience in 2019.

“Competitive pressures, especially from nontraditional companies like fintechs ( financial tech businesses), will force banks to create a better consumer experience if they are going to survive,” Garner says. A raft of financial services companies that aren’t traditional banks offer banking services, like Credit Karma, which specializes in credit scores, Earnin, which allows you to access your paycheck before it’s direct deposited, and Kabbage, which offers lending options for small businesses, are just a few types of companies gaining momentum.

“Transactions will begin to occur in real time,” he says, which could enable customers to forgo waiting a business day or longer to see the updated amount reflected in their checking account after making a deposit.

He also predicts employees will boost their knowledge about the industry. “Employee talent will be raised to possess greater expertise and provide greater value through financial advice and guidance,” he says.

