5 Things to Know About Tangible Asset Investing

Investors with a well-diversified stock market portfolio looking to diversify their investment holdings may seek tangible assets such as wine, artwork, jewelry, or art, but there are several considerations to make before doing so.

It is “an extremely risky proposition at best,” says Beau Ryan, principal at Rare Elements, a fine arts gallery and showroom in Concord, Massachusetts.

That said, if an investor does do due diligence when evaluating collectibles and other non-traditional investments, and has sufficient traditional ones, it can be a good way to “protect from market losses and invest in something different and unique,” says Gage Kemsley, vice president at Oxford Wealth Advisors in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Experts offer these five tips when you want to invest in something off-market:

— Buy it because you love it and can afford it.

— Know your asset.

— Protect your investment.

— Purchase from an established dealer or advisor.

— Examine the marketplace and the actual cost of making the investment.

Buy it Because You Love it and Can Afford it

Because of the volatility of tangible assets, such as cars, booze, antiques, and more, it’s important that you love your purchase and can afford to keep it in the event you get stuck with it.

The reasons for collecting art, for example, are not usually motivated by a profit, with 62 percent of current and interested art collectors doing so for aesthetic value, according to the U.S. Trust 2018 Insights on Wealth and Worth – Art Collectors. About 33 percent do so because it’s an asset expected to increase in financial value over time.

“I always counsel clients to purchase something they love, whether it’s $10 or $10,000 or $100,000,” Ryan says. “Buying something with surety of a long-term positive (return on investment) is near to impossible.” That is, unless you are buying “blue chip” assets in your given class such as Picasso, Giacometti, or Calder if you’re into art.

Know Your Asset

Don’t buy until you’re as well-versed on the asset as possible.

“People need a certain level of expertise or experience dealing with collectible assets in order to purchase them with the hope of making a profit on a future sale,” says Amber Slattery, wealth strategist at Hawthorn, PNC Wealth.

“Your first foray into purchasing collectible assets should be out of enjoyment and interest,” she adds. “Once you have a sense of the market for these items and learn a bit more about them, perhaps then you can purchase something that you would consider an investment.”

Tangible assets are also not passive investments.

“If this isn’t a passion, a lot of investors lose sight of their goal and miss their opportunity to buy and sell,” Kemsley says. “Avoid fad collectibles such as baseball cards and brand name plush toys because people rarely make money on them. While there are exceptions and outliers, I personally think the general public should avoid seeing these trends as investable opportunities.”

You can stay on top of news and information about your investment class or items by enlisting the help of a property insurance broker to help determine the item’s value, researching online forums and auction houses, Kemsley says.

Protect Your Investment

In order keep an item’s value, ask for as much documentation as possible from a seller.

“The more documentation one can provide, whether it is an authenticity letter for a painting, maintenance records for a car, or even a print up about the vintage bottle of wine in the cellar, the more value that item will hold,” Kemsley says.

The item’s value is also going to be determined by how pristinely you keep it, so make sure you know how to take care of it and insure it adequately.

Purchase from an Established Dealer or Advisor

A reputable auction house can be a stellar resource if you are “fairly educated” on the asset you’d like to purchase, but otherwise, enlist the help of a reliable advisor or dealer, Ryan says.

“That world is still very much like the wild, wild West — unregulated, too many gunslingers charging a commission to the client and getting kickbacks from the seller,” he says.

A reputable referral can help. An art advisor may clue you in on what to buy, and that may or may not be a person who works at an auction house, Slattery says. Then the auction house professional will advise on and orchestrate the transaction. They will likely advise you on professionals who could assist in transporting the piece, while a property and casualty insurance provider will assure your item is covered properly.

Notify your wealth advisor what percentage of your assets are now invested in a collectible asset in order to inform your broader asset allocation, Slattery says.

Examine the Marketplace and the Actual Cost of the Investment

Even if a tangible investment holds appeal, particularly in times of stock market volatility, it’s “important to consider that there may be a limited number of buyers, if and when you decide to sell them,” said Jill Fopiano, CEO at O’Brien Wealth Partners in Boston.

“Compounding the difficulty of turning these assets into cash is the fact that their value is usually determined by appraisal and is not priced in any public market,” she says.

The sale made through a broker or auction house also may charge a substantial fee.

Tangible investments can be tax efficient because they are not valued on a daily basis and do not distribute income or dividends, so the only “real tax hit” will be when you sell them, Fopiano says.

“Even then it will likely be at capital gains rather than ordinary income tax rates,” she says.

But because these investments don’t usually pay out any income or produce compounding returns over time, the amount of your overall investment portfolio should be relatively small, Fopiano says.

