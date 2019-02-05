5 things to know about JPMorgan’s search for 50 branch locations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in the thick of a massive expansion in the region, with plans to add about 50 branches and 100 ATMs in the D.C. area and 20 branches in Baltimore. At…

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in the thick of a massive expansion in the region, with plans to add about 50 branches and 100 ATMs in the D.C. area and 20 branches in Baltimore. At 3,200 square feet per branch on average, JPMorgan is looking for more than 150,000 square feet locally.

I recently spoke with John McGinley, the JPMorgan managing director who is heading up the search in Greater Washington, about the undertaking. Here are five things you should know about the search.

Although JPMorgan leases more than half of its 5,000 U.S. retail branches, it would much rather buy them, McGinley told me, citing tax benefits and full control. But he said the bank ends up leasing more often — about 60 percent of the time — thanks to its presence in concentrated urban cores and limited options.

Its entrance into the region comes as banks in general de-emphasize teller windows in favor of more open spaces, giving JPMorgan more flexibility about what kind of spaces can host a branch, McGinley said.…