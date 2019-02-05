5 Industrial Stocks Set to Surge

In 2018, the U.S. market was sharply divided between winning and losing sectors. Some sectors like technology put on strong performances, whereas some others like energy, financials and industrials were laggards. The weak performance of…

The weak performance of the industrial sector was surprising, as this sector was expected to perform well given the strong U.S. economy and expanding global trade. Trade concerns, especially with China, started to weight early in the year resulting in a terrible 2018 performance for this sector — down 9.4 percent for the year.

Since bottoming in late December, the U.S. markets have rebounded strongly with the industrial sector leading the way. This sector is now up 21 percent since Dec. 24. This growth is driven by optimism surrounding trade and a recognition by investors that this sector had become a bargain in an otherwise fully valued U.S. market.

Despite the recent run-up, are there still gems in the U.S. industrial sector worth exploring?

The screen. We used Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for large-cap U.S. industrial stocks. The focus was on companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion to limit results to the largest and most stable stocks in the market.

To select companies that appear to be well valued, only companies with forward price-earnings ratios of 25 or less were chosen. Note that the average P/E ratio of companies in this sector is around 28.

To focus on companies with profitable business and a track record of growing earnings, the screen also selected only stocks with five-year EPS growth rates of 5 percent or more (annualized).

Finally, to select stocks with strong upward price momentum, only stocks whose prices have increased by 7 percent or more in the past month were included.

United Rentals (ticker: URI). The largest equipment rental company in the U.S., United Rentals has one of the lowest P/E ratios on our list at just 10.3. United’s business is tied to the construction industry and is therefore very cyclical in nature. Fears of an imminent U.S. recession or economic slow-down pushed the stock to a 52-week low on Dec. 24. Dovish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in January contributed to a reversal in investor sentiment and a corresponding surge in United Rentals’ stock price. The stock is now up 9.4 percent in the past four weeks.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). After a terrible 2018 in which the stock dropped by 29 percent, Southwest has been a market darling in 2019, surging 29 percent year-to-date and 11.9 percent in the past four weeks. This turn around was driven partially by increasing bullishness for the airline sector as well as a very strong fourth-quarter earnings report by the company in January. With a P/E ratio of just 13.4, this stock looks inexpensive compared to its industry peers.

Boeing Co. (BA). The aviation giant has also had a very strong start to the year — up 31 percent year-to-date, outpacing almost every other large cap U.S. industrial stock. Boeing has an excellent track record for earnings growth with a 24.5 percent five-year EPS growth rate. Boeing stock was held back in 2018 by fears of a U.S. trade war with Europe and China. Optimism about the successful resolution of trade issues contributed to a steep surge in Boeing’s stock price in early January. To compound the good news, Boeing also posted fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 30 which beat analyst consensus estimates by a wide margin.

Eaton Corp. (ETN) also makes out list with a five-year EPS growth rate of 14 percent and a P/E ratio of 16.1. Dublin-based Eaton is a manufacturer of power management equipment to a variety of industries including electrical utilities, oil and gas, mining and others. Like many of the industrial stocks on our list, Eaton become oversold in December on the belief that global growth was slowing. A shift in sentiment in 2019 has led the stock price higher, now up 15 percent year-to-date. Eaton also delivered fourth-quarter earnings in late January which handily beat analyst estimates, further accelerating its move higher.

CSX Corp. (CSX). The third – largest U.S. railway company, CSX stock performed well in 2018 but dived in the final quarter of the year as market watchers worried about a slowdown in the U.S. economy. On Dec. 24, CSX stock touched $58 — down 22 percent from its October highs of just two months before. In January, fears of an imminent U.S. recession abated resulting in an immediate surge in CSX’s stock price. Year-to-date, CSX is now up 16.8 percent and up 7.7 percent in the past month alone. With a P/E of 18.9, CSX still appears reasonably valued compared to its industry peers.

Disclosure: The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

