33 apartments, retail and so much red brick. Here’s what’s planned for 1300 King in Alexandria.

A big change is coming to King Street west of Route 1 in Old Town — a new mixed-use development with plenty of fresh red brick, and maybe even some very old red brick.

A joint venture of The Holladay Corp. and The Foundry Cos. has filed plans to redevelop 1300-1310 King St., at the intersection of King and South Payne streets. An affiliate of that partnership, 1300 King LLC, acquired both properties for $3.3 million in November, according to Alexandria records.

The proposal, slated for a date with the Board of Architectural Review in March, calls for 33 multifamily units over ground-floor retail. The project involves the construction of a new, 50-foot-tall red brick building and the preservation and integration of the existing 1300 King.

The western portion of the property is largely unimproved as a parking lot, with only a small one-story frame structure used in conjunction with a former used car operation there. 1300 King is another story: It was originally developed as two buildings…