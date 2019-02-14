14 sites being considered for new Chesapeake Bay crossing

Three Baltimore County options are among 14 being considered throughout Maryland for a future Chesapeake Bay crossing to help alleviate congestion on the Bay Bridge. Maps posted by Del. Robin Grammer on Facebook over the…

Three Baltimore County options are among 14 being considered throughout Maryland for a future Chesapeake Bay crossing to help alleviate congestion on the Bay Bridge.

Maps posted by Del. Robin Grammer on Facebook over the weekend show the possibilities being considered by state and federal officials as part of a study looking into a new link between the Eastern Shore and the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas.

One of the proposed Baltimore County alignments would start at Interstate 95 near White Marsh. Another route would begin at Interstate 695 near Essex. The third route would begin at I-695 near Sparrows Point, home of Tradepoint Atlantic. All three proposals would end at U.S. 301 in Queen Anne’s County.

John Sales, a spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said the maps are “pre-decisional.” MDTA and the Federal Highway Administration have been conducting a “Bay Crossing Study” since 2017 as part of a regulatory process under the the National Environmental…