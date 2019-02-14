14 Best Valentine’s Day Sales and Deals for 2019

Whether you’re shopping to spoil those you love or want to splurge on yourself, the lead-up to Valentine’s Day is rife with sales and specials. You’ll find everything from free desserts to discounts on gift…

Whether you’re shopping to spoil those you love or want to splurge on yourself, the lead-up to Valentine’s Day is rife with sales and specials. You’ll find everything from free desserts to discounts on gift baskets and deals on beauty, fashion, home goods, tech and more.

If you’re looking for a gift that must arrive by Feb. 14, keep in mind that you may have to pay for expedited shipping if you’re shopping at the last minute.

Here are the best Valentine’s Day deals for 2019:

— Blue Nile

— California Pizza Kitchen

— Chili’s

— Helzberg Diamonds

— Kohl’s

— Old Navy

— Plated

— ProFlowers

— Sephora

— Shari’s Berries

— Sur La Table

— Target

— Victoria’s Secret

— Wine.com

Read on for more information on these sales and deals.

Blue Nile. The online conflict-free diamond retailer is running a Love Sale through Feb. 13. Get up to 40 percent off the fine jewelry collection, which includes diamond rings, stud earrings, necklaces and more, with discount code VDAY19.

California Pizza Kitchen. Whether you’re dining out with your sweetheart or your best friend, check out the Valentine’s Sweet Deal ($35) for two Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Order from a prix fixe menu and choose one appetizer, two entrees (the list includes salads, pizzas and pastas) and one dessert. CPK is also offering a deal on select wines — get two 6-ounce glasses for $12. If you order a pizza, you can order it heart-shaped for no extra charge.

Chili’s. One of the most affordable restaurant specials this year, the Chili’s Valentine’s Day Meal for Two is $25. Choose an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. Prefer to dine at home? This special is good for to-go orders, too.

Helzberg Diamonds. Buy your beloved something sparkly, and get a TV as a reward for your thoughtfulness. Through Feb. 18, Helzberg Diamonds is offering a free Vizio 40-inch smart TV (while supplies last) if you spend $699.99 or more online.

Kohl’s. Use promo code SHINE20 through Feb. 14 to get an extra 20 percent off fine and silver jewelry. If you shop by Feb. 7, you can use promo code CHILLY15 to get 15 percent off most purchases. Exceptions include select electronics, sporting goods and premium sunglasses.

Old Navy. Get an extra 20 percent off your online order by entering promo code SWEET at checkout through Feb. 10.

Plated. If you’re thinking of signing up for a meal kit delivery service and cooking romantic meals at home long past Valentine’s Day, Plated is running a special until Feb. 14. Sign up by that date, use promo code BEMINE, and receive free dessert with all your orders placed throughout the year.

ProFlowers. Until Valentine’s Day, get 20 percent off your purchase by activating the offer on the ProFlowers website on a Valentine’s Day flower bouquet for your sweetheart. A minimum purchase of $39 is required.

Sephora. When you make a purchase of more than $35 through Feb. 23, use code SOMUCHLOVE at checkout and get a free seven-piece fragrance sample set and a trial-size Bite Beauty lip crayon. The fragrance set includes scents from Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Victor&Rolf and more.

Shari’s Berries. Get 15 percent off Valentine’s Day treats, including chocolate-covered strawberries, brownie pops and cheesecake bites. Simply activate the offer via the Shari’s Berries site, and it will automatically be applied to your order.

Sur La Table. Sur La Table’s Valentine’s Day sale is now live and offers up to 30 percent off everything you need to make baked treats for — or with — your loved ones. The sale includes red aprons, heart-covered kitchenware, heart-shaped molds and more.

Target. Through Feb. 9, Target is running a variety of sales. The Apple Watch Series 3 is $50 off. Plus, Target is running a buy one, get one 20 percent off special for iTunes gift cards, which make sweet gifts. Finally, a slew of giftable items, including handbags, jewelry and watches are also 20 percent off, and select lingerie is 50 percent off. Shopping after Feb. 9? Target runs weekly ads that are valid Sundays to Saturdays. Check the current ad for last-minute Valentine’s Day deals.

Victoria’s Secret. Get a free lotion and a small pink beauty bag when you purchase an Eau de Parfum product 1.7 ounces or larger. This offer is valid through Feb. 14. Use promo code EDPBONUS at checkout.

Wine.com. Order straight from the world’s best wineries to make sure you’re well stocked for Feb. 14 and the rest of the month. New customers can use coupon code FIRST30 to get $30 off orders over $100 through Feb. 28.

