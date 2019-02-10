10 Things to Know About the U.K.

1. The United Kingdom is the world’s sixth-largest economy, with a gross domestic product of $2.62 trillion. Its economy is mainly driven by services, manufacturing and agriculture. 2. The nation is comprised of four countries:…

1. The United Kingdom is the world’s sixth-largest economy, with a gross domestic product of $2.62 trillion. Its economy is mainly driven by services, manufacturing and agriculture.

2. The nation is comprised of four countries: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England.

3. Brits drink plenty of tea. More than 160 million cups a day, to be precise, and 20 times more than what Americans consume.

4. The U.K. is home to the shortest flight in the world, between two islands, Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The flight takes less than a minute and costs about $50 return.

5. Mary used to be quite a popular name in the country. In 1811, nearly a quarter of all women in the country had this name.

6. The British crown truly keeps close ties with its ally across the pond. Not only did Prince Harry of Wales marry American actress Meghan Markle, but Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Williams’ wife, is said to be cousins to the first U.S. President George Washington.

7. The British Empire was at one point the largest in world history. It had a quarter of the world’s population and covered about 13 million square miles.

8. As a consequence, the U.K. is so culturally diverse that in London schools more than 300 languages are spoken. Some of the most popular are Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Cantonese, Mandarin and Hokkien.

9. Queen Elizabeth II lives in Buckingham Palace. At least sometimes. When she’s home, the royal flag is raised signal her presence in the house.

10. And when she’s home, the queen may be writing birthday cards for some long-lived citizens. For some of the country’s more retiring residents. If a British citizen lives to be 100, they can receive a personalized birthday card from the queen. Residents also can receive a card for being 105 or older, or for celebrating a 60th, 65th or 70th wedding anniversary, as well as for each anniversary past 70.

