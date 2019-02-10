10 Things to Know About Canada

1. Canada is the world’s second-largest country after Russia. It has about 3.8 million square miles and it’s surrounded by three oceans: the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Arctic. Its coastline is 151,473 miles long.…

1. Canada is the world’s second-largest country after Russia. It has about 3.8 million square miles and it’s surrounded by three oceans: the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Arctic. Its coastline is 151,473 miles long.

2. The country has 10 provinces: Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. The most populous of these is Ontario.

3. British Columbia, the fifth-largest Canadian province on the Pacific coast, is bigger than New Zealand. British Columbia is about 364,764 miles in size, while New Zealand is (268,021 square kilometers).

4. Canada has the longest undefended border in the world. The Canadian- U.S. border is 5,525 miles long. In comparison, the longest river in the world, the Nile in Egypt, is 4,258 miles long.

5. Canada may be big but its population is not. Yet it’s expanding at unprecedented levels, reaching 37 million after a record two-year surge.

6. The head of state and the country’s monarch is Queen Elizabeth II. She has held that title with the North American country since Feb. 6, 1952.

7. Canada produces 71 percent of the world’s pure maple syrup, and more than 90 percent of it is produced in Quebec. Maple syrup is also produced in Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

8. The country has 10 percent of the world’s forests. Also 30 percent of the planet’s boreal forest, characterized by coniferous trees. There are about 347 million hectares (857 million square miles) of forest in Canada.

9. The country’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars. In 1947, in Snag, Yukon, an area close to Alaska, a temperature of -63 degrees Celsius (-81.4 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded.

10. Cows in Canada are not given artificial hormones for milk production. Therefore, no dairy products in the country contain hormones or antibiotics.

