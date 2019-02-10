10 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions. Despite a number of colleges going test-optional, standardized test scores are still an important factor in admissions decisions, according to a survey by the National Association…

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions.

Despite a number of colleges going test-optional, standardized test scores are still an important factor in admissions decisions, according to a survey by the National Association for College Admission Counseling. Among standardized tests, the SAT is both popular and widely accepted. A record 2.1 million test-takers from the class of 2018 completed the exam, earning an average score of 1068, according to the College Board. Of ranked colleges and universities with more than 500 students enrolled, the following 10 schools boast the highest average SAT scores in the country.

Prospective students can use tools like U.S. News College Compass to check out the average SAT scores and breakdowns at schools they’re researching.

Updated Feb. 14, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings.

Northwestern University (IL)

Average SAT score: 1486

U.S. News rank: 10 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Northwestern University.

Princeton University (NJ)

Average SAT score: 1490

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

Learn more about Princeton University.

Amherst College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1493

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Amherst College.

Harvard University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1500

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

Learn more about Harvard University.

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Average SAT score: 1503

U.S. News rank: 10 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Johns Hopkins University.

Yale University (CT)

Average SAT score: 1504

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Yale University.

Washington University in St. Louis

Average SAT score: 1505

U.S. News rank: 19 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Washington University in St. Louis.

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1506

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Learn more about Harvey Mudd College.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average SAT score: 1528

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

University of Chicago

Average SAT score: 1530

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Learn more about the University of Chicago.

Find the best college for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college, and check out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. Want more SAT scores? Sign up for U.S. News College Compass to access score breakdowns and averages at all U.S. News-ranked schools. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Schools with highest SAT scores for admitted students

— University of Chicago

— Massachusetts Institute of Technology

— Harvey Mudd College

— Washington University in St. Louis

— Yale University

— John Hopkins University

— Harvard University

— Amherst College

— Princeton University

— Northwestern University

More from U.S. News

10 States With the Highest High School Graduation Rates

10 Colleges That Have Produced the Most Millionaires

U.S. Presidents Who Were Leaders Of Colleges

10 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/14/19: