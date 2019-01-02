WUSA goes dark for Verizon Fios customers

Update — Verizon said Wednesday afternoon that Tegna is no longer negotiating with the company. “Tegna is no longer negotiating with Verizon and has not responded to our last offer,” Verizon said in a statement. “Tegna…

“Tegna is no longer negotiating with Verizon and has not responded to our last offer,” Verizon said in a statement. “Tegna is demanding nearly double current monthly rates and using its own viewers as leverage, even as ratings on broadcast TV are down. We remain hopeful that Tegna will respond to Verizon’s last proposal so we can focus on reaching a fair deal and returning the channels to customers.”

Verizon Fios TV customers in Greater Washington are without CBS affiliate WUSA after Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and station owner Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) failed to reach a retransmission consent agreement.

Tegna-owned ABC affiliate WVEC in Norfolk, Virginia, and NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo, New York also went dark at 5 p.m. Monday as a result.

According to Verizon, talks with McLean-based Tegna stalled because the station owner is seeking “a significant rate increase.”

“The…