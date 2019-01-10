With Olivia, Ashok Bajaj tries his hand at Mediterranean

D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj is at it again, opening a new concept that refashions his Nopa Kitchen and Bar space in Penn Quarter. Olivia officially starts serving dinner Thursday night and will start serving lunch…

D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj is at it again, opening a new concept that refashions his Nopa Kitchen and Bar space in Penn Quarter.

Olivia officially starts serving dinner Thursday night and will start serving lunch Jan. 16. The Mediterranean concept at 800 F St. NW offers cuisine inspired by flavors from Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Italy and Greece.

Nopa, which opened in 2013 and landed on the 2018 Michelin Guide for Washington D.C., was a critical success but Bajaj said he wanted to get into Mediterranean cuisine after noticing the reception of Sababa, his Israeli concept in Cleveland Park that opened about a year ago.

“I have an identity in this location,” said Bajaj, owner of other restaurants such as Bindaas, Bombay Oval Room and Rasika. “All the private rooms are constantly booked to the business people, senators or congress people.”

Olivia offers three private dinning rooms: the Gallery Room, which overlooks F street and can accommodate 40 guests seated; the LeDroit…