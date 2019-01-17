Whole Foods turning planned 365 locations into regular stores

After shelving its 365 store concept, Whole Foods Market is converting some of the locations it had in the pipeline into full-fledged Whole Foods stores. The Austin, Texas-based grocery chain still intends to lease spaces…

The Austin, Texas-based grocery chain still intends to lease spaces for previously announced 365 stores in its home city and Tempe, Arizona, among other locations.

It’s unclear how many of the 365 stores Whole Foods plans to turn into regular locations. Austin Business Journal has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.

There’s no word on whether the grocer will open a store at the revamped Fairfax Shopping Center near the corner of Eaton Place and Fairfax Boulevard, where a 30,000-square-foot 365 location was previously announced.

Whole Foods opened the first 365 store in the Los Angeles suburbs in 2016 with the aim of shedding some of its “Whole Paycheck” image with smaller stores and more of its private-label products. There are now 12 locations around the country, including in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Cedar Park, which will…