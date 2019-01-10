Whitman-Walker launches new organization, restructures leadership

Whitman-Walker Health is making some changes this year. The D.C.-based health center, which specializes in care for the city’s LGBT community, has established Whitman-Walker Health System, which it’s billing as a sibling organization with two…

The D.C.-based health center, which specializes in care for the city’s LGBT community, has established Whitman-Walker Health System, which it’s billing as a sibling organization with two main components under its umbrella:

Whitman-Walker Foundation: A philanthropic arm to support the clinic’s operations and health care delivery

Whitman-Walker Institute: An entity to grow the 41-year-old community nonprofit’s work in education, policy and research

Don Blanchon, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health until now, has been named founding CEO of the Whitman-Walker Health System, reporting to its board of directors. Naseema Shafi, deputy executive director of Whitman-Wallker Health, will fill Blanchon’s previous position and serve as its CEO reporting to the health center’s board.

Harry Fox, former CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield executive and former Whitman-Walker Health board president, has been appointed president of the health…