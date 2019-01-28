Whitman-Walker 14th Street project to deliver in June — with a new name

Whitman-Walker Health System’s 14th Street NW redevelopment including the former Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center is on track to deliver in June — as Liz. The mixed-use project on 14th Street between R and Riggs streets…

Whitman-Walker Health System’s 14th Street NW redevelopment including the former Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center is on track to deliver in June — as Liz.

The mixed-use project on 14th Street between R and Riggs streets NW, a joint venture between Whitman-Walker and Fivesquares Development, has been named for HIV activist and actress Elizabeth Taylor after her dedication 25 years ago.

Rather than conceiving the building’s name as a branding device and “what’s going to sell best,” said Fivesquares Development Managing Principal Andy Altman, the focus here “was really a different calculus — what is really going to be meaningful to the history and spirit of this building, and the place, and the organization.”

Whitman-Walker is both a major tenant and retains long-term ownership of the project along with Fivesquares, which means the nonprofit health clinic shares in all of the proceeds of the building, Altman said, to support its programs both in Northwest D.C. and on the…