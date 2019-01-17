What Trump’s missile defense push could mean for Greater Washington companies

The biggest names in defense contracting — all either headquartered in Greater Washington or having a significant presence here — stand to gain from President Donald Trump’s push to expand missile defense in the U.S. Falls…

The biggest names in defense contracting — all either headquartered in Greater Washington or having a significant presence here — stand to gain from President Donald Trump’s push to expand missile defense in the U.S.

Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) designs, develops, manufactures and integrates long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical aircraft systems, directed energy systems and missile defense systems, including the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system. Raytheon (NYSE: RTN), based in Massachusetts but with a significant presence here, develops interceptors, radars and space sensors. Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), which houses its defense business in Crystal City, is the prime contractor for the U.S.’s antiballistic missile system, called the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.

And Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is a leading producer of a variety of space and missile defense systems known by an alphabet soup…