202
Home » Latest News » What top U.S. CEOs…

What top U.S. CEOs are saying about the shutdown: Uncertainty, millions lost and preparing for worse

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 18, 2019 2:54 pm 01/18/2019 02:54pm
Share

CEOs of major public companies with heavy presence in Greater Washington aren’t in panic mode over the now 28-day-old partial federal government shutdown, but there is plenty of uncertainty. If it rolls on, the impacts promise to be substantial.

That’s the gist from a series of quarterly earnings calls this week, from the likes of United Airlines, BB&T Corp. and Eagle Bancorp. Inc. Roughly 800,000 federal employees have already missed one paycheck, and there’s no sign of either side backing down before the next check would be cut.

Here are some key shutdown-related comments from those calls.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL). The shutdown is affecting not only travel, but Delta’s operations, per the Seeking Alpha transcript of the call.

Scott Kirby, president of United Continental Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), when asked if United has placed a figure on the cost of the shutdown. United is the dominant airline at Dulles International Airport. Its business bookings…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500