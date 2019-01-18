What top U.S. CEOs are saying about the shutdown: Uncertainty, millions lost and preparing for worse

CEOs of major public companies with heavy presence in Greater Washington aren’t in panic mode over the now 28-day-old partial federal government shutdown, but there is plenty of uncertainty. If it rolls on, the impacts…

CEOs of major public companies with heavy presence in Greater Washington aren’t in panic mode over the now 28-day-old partial federal government shutdown, but there is plenty of uncertainty. If it rolls on, the impacts promise to be substantial.

That’s the gist from a series of quarterly earnings calls this week, from the likes of United Airlines, BB&T Corp. and Eagle Bancorp. Inc. Roughly 800,000 federal employees have already missed one paycheck, and there’s no sign of either side backing down before the next check would be cut.

Here are some key shutdown-related comments from those calls.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL). The shutdown is affecting not only travel, but Delta’s operations, per the Seeking Alpha transcript of the call.

Scott Kirby, president of United Continental Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), when asked if United has placed a figure on the cost of the shutdown. United is the dominant airline at Dulles International Airport. Its business bookings…