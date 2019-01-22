What a shutdown-induced ‘liquidity shock’ does to the region’s economy

The partial government shutdown reached the 32-day mark Tuesday as stop-work orders continue to pile up and calls are increasing to end the standoff and stave off permanent economic damage. Indeed, the shutdown is costing…

Indeed, the shutdown is costing federal contractors about $1.5 billion per week, according to the Arlington-based Professional Services Council, and unlike their furloughed counterparts who work for government agencies, there’s no guarantee they’ll receive back pay to cover their missed paychecks.

Such a “liquidity shock” causes real damage, and we know this not just anecdotally but quantitatively, in the form of a study done last year that looked at how spending and saving habits changed as a result of the 2013 shutdown.

The Journal of Public Economics examine financial records from 6,792 federal workers (people both affected by that 16-day shutdown and those who were not) along with data from 91,692 nongovernment workers.

“Because the shutdown affected only the timing of payments,…