Washington Fine Properties hires CMO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 17, 2019 2:47 pm 01/17/2019 02:47pm
Washington Fine Properties has tapped Kathleen Wilks as its chief marketing officer, a newly created position.

Wilks joins the D.C.-based real estate brokerage after her previous firm, Wydler Brothers Real Estate, was sold to Compass Inc. in November. At Wydler, a Chevy Chase firm with $413 million in sales volume in 2017, she was president and CMO.

In a statement, Wilks said she plans to focus on messaging at Washington Fine Properties, which reported $2.63 billion in sales volume in Greater Washington in 2017, making it the fifth largest real estate company in the region. Her goal will be to tell the story of WFP’s technology platform.

Before joining Wylder in 2014, she was senior vice president and director of account management at Rosenthal Partners, now know as RP3 Agency.

Washington Fine Properties, a leader in the luxury, high-end market, has 150 agents.

