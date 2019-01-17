Washington Convention Center picks new concessions contractor

We now know who will be providing concessions and catering services at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for at least the next 10 years: Philadelphia-based Aramark Corp. The contract, approved Thursday by the Events…

We now know who will be providing concessions and catering services at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for at least the next 10 years: Philadelphia-based Aramark Corp.

The contract, approved Thursday by the Events D.C. board, covers 10 years with five additional one-year options, and is a revenue-sharing agreement that guarantees the convention center will receive at least $5 million in commission annually. It also includes concession services at RFK Stadium, the D.C. Armory and Carnegie Library, all of which are under the management of the city’s conventions and sports authority.

The total value of the contract was not disclosed, but for reference, previous provider Centerplate Inc. did a total of $31.9 million in sales at the convention center and RFK campus in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) bested fellow food service and restaurant company Levy Restaurants Inc. in the competition for the contract. The new contract marks…