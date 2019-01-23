Washington Convention Center goes midcentury modern

The Washington Convention Center just got a midcentury modern makeover. Like so many of the hotel lobbies and hip D.C. restaurants around it, the city’s largest meeting venue recently purchased a host of spindly-legged chairs,…

The Washington Convention Center just got a midcentury modern makeover.

Like so many of the hotel lobbies and hip D.C. restaurants around it, the city’s largest meeting venue recently purchased a host of spindly-legged chairs, rounded-edge sofas and other furniture with that signature mid-mod feel as part of a refresh of its common areas.

It’s part of a multifaceted interior renovation the convention center is undertaking to modernize both the look of the furniture and tech of the venue’s common areas. In addition to the new seating, the center now features open meeting or connectivity booths with USB ports and power outlets, tables with outlets and ports, and cafe-style seating with high stools.

There are also several tables right near the Mount Vernon Square entrance with iPads installed that will allow conventioneers to surf the web and, eventually, possibly order food from the device for pickup elsewhere in the convention center.

The design was meant to create an “open…