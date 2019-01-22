202
Vox Media acquires comment moderation platform The Coral Project

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 22, 2019 4:47 pm 01/22/2019 04:47pm
Digital news company Vox Media Inc. has acquired The Coral Project, an open-source platform with the Mozilla Foundation that helps news publishers moderate comment sections.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Coral Project, founded in 2014 as a collaboration between The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mozilla and with a donation from The Knight Foundation, hosts a commenting platform, Talk, that allows moderators to identify and remove disruptive users in their comment sections. Talk is used by 50 publishers in 12 countries, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Intercept and New York Magazine.

The Coral Project’s six full-time employees will join the Vox Media Product team, helping launch a standalone hosted SaaS product for publishers. D.C.-based Vox says it will continue to support Talk as an open-source project.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
