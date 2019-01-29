Virginia, Transurban ink agreements for $1B in transportation projects

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday the commonwealth has signed agreements with Australian road operator Transurban Group to invest more than $1 billion in transportation infrastructure along the Capital Beltway and 95 in a move…

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday the commonwealth has signed agreements with Australian road operator Transurban Group to invest more than $1 billion in transportation infrastructure along the Capital Beltway and 95 in a move state officials say will reduce congestion.

Similar to its arrangement with the existing express toll lanes in Virginia, Transurban will pay for the transportation projects and receive revenue from the tolls. Transburban will be responsible for the design and construction.

The three Transurban projects are:

• A 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg dubbed “FredEx.” The project, which was initially announced a year ago, has been finalized with Transurban, which is expected to begin work later this year on two reversible express toll lanes that will increase capacity along that section by 66 percent during peak traffic periods. The lanes could open by fall of 2022.

• A 2.5-mile extension of the I-495 Express Lanes north to…