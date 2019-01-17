Virginia senate panel adopts HQ2 incentive bill as activists fight uphill battle against it

The Virginia Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of an incentive bill that would provide workforce cash grants of up to $550 million to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for creating 25,000 jobs in…

“The legislation before the committee today Is an investment in the future growth of the commonwealth,” Holly Sullivan, who was among the leaders of Seattle-based Amazon’s HQ2 search team, told the committee. “It will help diversify the economy and will serve as a catalyst for drawing other businesses to the entire state.”

It was a relatively uneventful, 15-minute discussion. Committee Co-chairman Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, asked at one point, “Holly, if we were to vote this down, could we go back to the table and get a sweeter deal?”

“I guess I could ask the same question,” Sullivan responded. They laughed, and voted to report the bill — a far cry from the battle Amazon is waging in New York City for the other half of HQ2.

Community activists,…