Virginia Senate approves HQ2 incentive bill

Virginia’s proposed Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) incentive package sailed through the state Senate on Monday, not unanimously, but still with relative ease.

The Major Headquarters Workforce Grant Fund was adopted by a 35-5 vote. Of the five “no” votes, only Richard Black, R-Leesburg, represents a Northern Virginia district.

The bill, which now shifts to the House of Delegates, would provide Amazon with $550 million in workforce grants in return for creating 25,000 jobs at its second headquarters, planned for Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington County. Amazon, which is expected to invest $2.5 billion in HQ2, would be eligible for another $200 million if it creates 12,850 full-time jobs over-and-above its promised 25,000.

The grants are tied to performance — Amazon won’t get anything if it doesn’t produce.

“For every dollar invested by the state, the state will recoup $6,” Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said on the senate floor. Ebbin also extolled the Virginia Tech…