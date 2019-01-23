Virginia House panel backs Amazon incentive bill

The Virginia House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) incentives bill, moving forward legislation that gets the online giant one step closer to $550 million worth of workforce grants for…

The Virginia House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) incentives bill, moving forward legislation that gets the online giant one step closer to $550 million worth of workforce grants for creating 25,000 full-time jobs in Arlington County.

The panel’s approval of the Major Headquarters Workforce Grant Fund came after the Senate on Monday approved the bill 35-5.

Amazon late last year selected Arlington for half of its second headquarters. It will get the funding after creating the full-time jobs, which must pay an average of $150,000. The bill makes the company eligible for an additional $200 million if it creates 12,850 jobs on top of the initial 25,000.

The full House will take up the bill later this week, with a vote possible as early as Tuesday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, whose administration negotiated the deal, is expected to sign the bill.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Dale City, said his constituents have voiced support…