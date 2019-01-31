Viewpoint: What are the shutdown’s benefits? Oh, so, so many.

Now that the shutdown train has finally pulled into the sanity station, at least for a temporary stop, I thought I’d take a look at the silver lining of severe dysfunction. Given that I fully…

Now that the shutdown train has finally pulled into the sanity station, at least for a temporary stop, I thought I’d take a look at the silver lining of severe dysfunction. Given that I fully expect this to loom over our heads again in another 21 days, it’s incumbent upon us to reflect on the vital lessons learned from those 36 days.

One thing was clear: Paychecks are overrated, friends. Financial security, a farce. Growth is just gross. D.C., how could you forget the shame of all those “tower cranes everywhere” indicating your booming economy back in 2016? Thank goodness for then-Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, for indignantly calling us out on that behavior — actually investing in infrastructure, employing workers and other abhorrent acts — and declaring “DC needs a recession” in his tactful tweet. How right he was. This shutdown has shaved nearly 0.3 percent from our regional economy, slowed our growth for 2019 and maybe even left some lasting pain. So, thank you, Blum, for that…