202
Home » Latest News » Viewpoint: The Times are…

Viewpoint: The Times are changing. This New York Mag review of The Wharf is proof positive.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2019 11:03 am 01/24/2019 11:03am
Share

One year ago, The New York Times published “36 Hours in Washington, D.C.,” a generally positive review of the District beyond K Street, with a backhanded compliment to kick it off: “No longer does the city derisively dubbed ‘the swamp’ by its Inhabitant-In-Chief have the starchy, insular appearance of a white male fiefdom,” author Robert Draper wrote.

We qualify, the article teased, as a “great American city.” As if D.C. wasn’t until the Times declared it so.

The D.C. “white male fiefdom” thing is old hat, and wrong. I mean, yes, we have lots of white males, and even some fiefdoms. But the Times and other New York media had long declined to explore beyond federal Washington, or lobbyist Washington, or bureaucrat Washington, to see how much there is beyond that.

It sticks in our craws, when New York reporters label us as a town of sterile steakhouses and Brooklyn wannabees (well, Greater Washington does have those). It doesn’t happen as often anymore, but virtually every…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500