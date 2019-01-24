Viewpoint: The Times are changing. This New York Mag review of The Wharf is proof positive.

One year ago, The New York Times published “36 Hours in Washington, D.C.,” a generally positive review of the District beyond K Street, with a backhanded compliment to kick it off: “No longer does the…

One year ago, The New York Times published “36 Hours in Washington, D.C.,” a generally positive review of the District beyond K Street, with a backhanded compliment to kick it off: “No longer does the city derisively dubbed ‘the swamp’ by its Inhabitant-In-Chief have the starchy, insular appearance of a white male fiefdom,” author Robert Draper wrote.

We qualify, the article teased, as a “great American city.” As if D.C. wasn’t until the Times declared it so.

The D.C. “white male fiefdom” thing is old hat, and wrong. I mean, yes, we have lots of white males, and even some fiefdoms. But the Times and other New York media had long declined to explore beyond federal Washington, or lobbyist Washington, or bureaucrat Washington, to see how much there is beyond that.

It sticks in our craws, when New York reporters label us as a town of sterile steakhouses and Brooklyn wannabees (well, Greater Washington does have those). It doesn’t happen as often anymore, but virtually every…