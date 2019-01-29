Viewpoint: Shutdown hurts ability to lure young tech talent — when region needs it most

The District is thriving as a tech town. More than 170,000 IT jobs were posted in D.C. and its surrounding metro area last year — outranking San Francisco and Boston — and the tech sector…

The District is thriving as a tech town. More than 170,000 IT jobs were posted in D.C. and its surrounding metro area last year — outranking San Francisco and Boston — and the tech sector now accounts for 14.8 percent, or $69 billion, of the region’s overall economy.

After the longest federal government shutdown in history, it is good to see D.C. roads, offices, stores and cafes bustling again this week. However, we have to ensure that everything does not unwind again on Feb. 15 — the next budget deadline date.

The D.C. region needs a long-term federal budget solution that replaces shutdown fears with long-term investment, productivity, innovation and enthusiasm. The federal government is a key driver for IT demand in the District and continuing uncertainty about future shutdowns could hurt the ability of government agencies and contractors to recruit and retain tech talent going forward, particularly among the younger generation.

As a new wave of IT and cybersecurity students…