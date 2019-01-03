Viewpoint: HQ2 could bring needed donations for academics

The popular press has chronicled many concerns about the arrival of Amazon in Arlington, Virginia, with traffic and housing prices chief among them. Despite the crowding it may bring, I see the arrival of Amazon…

The popular press has chronicled many concerns about the arrival of Amazon in Arlington, Virginia, with traffic and housing prices chief among them. Despite the crowding it may bring, I see the arrival of Amazon as a great opportunity for D.C. to become an ecosystem for innovation and higher learning.

First, Amazon’s arrival will contribute to the resilience of the D.C.-area job market. As opposed to remaining victim to the ebb and flow of government contracting, Amazon’s arrival will expand the portfolio of career opportunities in the area.

According to the Washington Business Journal, the D.C. area has lost tech jobs from 2012-2017, while Seattle and New York have continued to grow by nearly 20 percent. Similarly, in the area of growth in tech degree completions from 2011-2016, D.C. lags behind Seattle and New York, coming in at 44.6 percent compared to Seattle’s 60.2 and New York’s 48.6 percent.

The collection of D.C.-area schools such as Marymount, George Mason, Virginia…