202
Home » Latest News » Viewpoint: Fix our gerrymandered…

Viewpoint: Fix our gerrymandered politics before it’s too late

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 28, 2019 12:33 am 01/28/2019 12:33am
Share

The following Guest Comment was signed by 20 business leaders from Maryland and Virginia who have formed a coalition called Democracy Group. Find the signatories’ names at the end of the piece, and read a news story about the effort here.

Our political system is broken. Our gridlocked elected representatives are presently unable to maintain the most basic responsibility of their position: a functioning government.

Our government has just presided over a record-long shutdown that impacted the pay of an estimated 800,000 federal workers and scores of federal contractors. Businesses that depend on the basic functioning of government have seen decades of hard work consumed by the self-inflicted chaos and uncertainty spewing from our nation’s capital. Critical functions such as the processing of tax returns, small business loans and mortgage approvals were stymied- not to mention thousands of officials, including air traffic controllers and TSA agents, required to work without pay.

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500