Viewpoint: D.C. driverless car initiative will create good jobs

While driverless cars have the potential to transform society, the potential side effects — from jobs to public safety — raise important questions about how they will affect American communities. This is why lawmakers around the country should look to the nation’s capital, where a unique public-private partnership is helping pave the way for making cities safer and more eco-friendly while also preparing residents to take part in a new technological workforce.

D.C. recently struck a deal with Ford that will allow the automotive giant to test self-driving cars there beginning in 2019. A key component of the partnership requires Ford to team up with a local workforce development center to train residents to become vehicle operators during the testing process. Ford also pledged to train residents for careers as auto technicians — skills that are likely to be useful in maintaining and repairing self-driving cars. From A to Z, the partnership is designed to serve the city as a whole.

