Viewpoint: Amazon’s cons are outweighed by its pros

Since Amazon announced its decision to build part of its second headquarters right here in D.C.’s backyard, I’ve been asked daily — by both Cvent employees and other area tech leaders alike — about whether…

Since Amazon announced its decision to build part of its second headquarters right here in D.C.’s backyard, I’ve been asked daily — by both Cvent employees and other area tech leaders alike — about whether this is good for our city. My answer has been an unequivocal yes. In fact, the governor’s office reached out to our executive team and had us engage with Amazon officials in the final stages of their search — explaining the merits and realities of running a leading technology company here. Admittedly, in the beginning, we were concerned what the news would mean for the future of our headquarters and our more than 1,000 Cventers based here. Ultimately, as someone who has lived in the Washington area almost my entire life, I am confident this will absolutely be a net positive.

Cities all over the U.S. are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle — to become the next Silicon Valley. If the exhaustive national competition to win the thousands of promised Amazon jobs wasn’t enough…