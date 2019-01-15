202.5
Vienna biotech Cel-Sci regains compliance with NYSE American

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 15, 2019 2:58 pm 01/15/2019 02:58pm
Cel-Sci Corp. said Tuesday it received a notice from New York Stock Exchange American staff indicating the company is in full compliance with listing requirements.

The Vienna biotech was notified in July that it could be delisted for failing to meet minimum shareholder equity of $6 million and reporting net losses in its five most recent fiscal years up to September 2017. The exchange accepted its plan in August to bring itself back into compliance.

“We are pleased to now be in full compliance with NYSE listing requirements,” CEO Geert Kersten said in a statement. “As a Phase 3 immune oncology company, with top line results from our pivotal trial expected this year, we believe CEL-SCI is an exciting opportunity for investors.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) stock was trading up nearly 13 percent, at $3 per share.

