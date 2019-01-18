Venture capital legend and Valhalla founder Art Marks dies

Valhalla Partners co-founder and former New Enterprise Associate general partner Arthur “Art” Marks loved a lot of things — the University of Michigan, fly fishing, tulips and sailing, to name a few. He also loved…

Marks, who died Tuesday at the age of 74, helped use his commitment to processes and operations to professionalize and scale a still wild venture capital industry when he joined NEA in 1984, said those who remember his work.

“He really understood how to scale not only businesses, but the process of venture capital — which was at the time unique,” said Scott Frederick, NEA’s current head of business development who co-founded Valhalla Partners with Marks in 2002. “He’s a legend — and I don’t use that word lightly, but it’s appropriate. He was a very key and critical player in establishing the Mid-Atlantic region as a force in venture capital and for entrepreneurship.”

Valhalla Partners went on to raise more than $400 million across two funds and…