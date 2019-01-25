Va. close to lifting ages-old happy hour advertising restrictions. Chef Geoff may be the reason why.

The end of prohibition — that is, of informative and creative happy hour advertising — appears imminent in Virginia. The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate have each passed legislation this week removing the ban…

The end of prohibition — that is, of informative and creative happy hour advertising — appears imminent in Virginia.

The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate have each passed legislation this week removing the ban on both off-premises happy hour advertising and advertising happy hour prices. The bills, which appear to be identical, also allow for “creative marketing techniques in such advertisements, provided that such techniques do not tend to induce overconsumption or consumption by minors.”

The votes, which precede a likely signature from Gov. Ralph Northam, come 10 months after Chef Geoff Tracy sued the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in federal court claiming the advertising ban is unconstitutional. He is represented in that suit by Pacific Legal Foundation, a public interest law firm that handles personal liberty cases. The case remains open.

Pacific Legal, handling the case pro bono, claimed in a release that the General Assembly’s legislative actions…