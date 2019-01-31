202
Home » Latest News » Va. lawmakers teeing up…

Va. lawmakers teeing up tech talent pipeline measure, part of the state’s HQ2 pitch

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2019 1:30 pm 01/31/2019 01:30pm
Share

Now that the Virginia legislature has passed up to $750 million in incentives for Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters in Arlington, state lawmakers are teeing up a tech talent investment fund designed to benefit not only the ecommerce giant but tech employers across the commonwealth.

State Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg County, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 1617, dubbed the Tech Talent Investment Program and Fund.

Ruff said the measure is expected to be heard Thursday by the Senate Finance Committee. It could be heard by the full House and Senate by next week, he said.

The initiative was a key part of Virginia’s HQ2 proposal, which pledged to double the annual number of Virginia graduates with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science and related fields by 2039 — something that would help build a stronger tech workforce in the state. Virginia Tech plans to open a $1 billion innovation campus in Alexandria that is already part of the Amazon incentive package.

“We…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500