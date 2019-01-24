Under Armour to create ‘spacewear’ for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Under Armour Inc. is reaching for the stars with its latest partnership. The Baltimore sportswear maker announced Thursday that it will provide apparel and footwear to Virgin Galactic, the space company founded by billionaire Sir…

The Baltimore sportswear maker announced Thursday that it will provide apparel and footwear to Virgin Galactic, the space company founded by billionaire Sir Richard Branson that has a goal of offering commercial trips. Under Armour will be developing “spacewear” that will be worn by passengers and pilots.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under Armour will also provide uniforms for Virgin Galactic’s team at Spaceport America in New Mexico. Virgin Galactic is a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd., a conglomerate that operates everything from cellphone companies to a line of hotels.

To help astronauts prepare for space travel, Under Armour will use its athletic performance team to design programs for physical preparation and recovery with a focus on enhancing mobility, strength, fitness, nutrition and sleep. The full range of apparel and footwear will be revealed later this year ahead of Branson’s inaugural…