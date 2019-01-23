Under Armour taps Harley-Davidson exec as chief of HR, culture

Under Armour Inc. has named a Harley-Davidson executive to oversee all aspects of human resources, a key hire as the Baltimore sportswear maker looks to overcome reports of a male-dominated culture inside the company. Tchernavia…

Under Armour Inc. has named a Harley-Davidson executive to oversee all aspects of human resources, a key hire as the Baltimore sportswear maker looks to overcome reports of a male-dominated culture inside the company.

Tchernavia Rocker will join Under Armour in the newly created role of chief people and culture officer in February.

She comes to the 14,000-person company after spending 18 years at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG), most recently as the Fortune 500 motorcycle manufacturer’s vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to that, she served in various HR and operations roles at Goodyear Dunlop North America Tire Inc.

Rocker will report directly to CEO Kevin Plank, and the company said “she will partner with the executive leadership team to advance and execute Under Armour’s people and culture strategy.”

“Tchernavia brings deep industry experience in building best in class HR operations while developing strong workplace culture rooted in brand, values…