UMd. President Wallace Loh will stay with university into 2020

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2019 7:10 pm 01/30/2019 07:10pm
University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will remain in his position until June 2020.

The announcement, by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents at its Wednesday special meeting in Baltimore, comes months after Loh had announced in October his intent to step down at the end of the current school year. But in a statement on Wednesday, Loh, 72, said he discussed a “smooth transition of leadership” with the board, and they mutually agreed to extend his term for another year.

The board and USM Chancellor Robert Caret also said it plans to start the search process for Loh's replacement, appointing a regent and an alum, Gary Attman, to chair the search committee. Attman, the co-founder, president and CEO of FutureCare Health and Management Corp. who got his bachelor's in accounting from the College Park campus and law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law, will lead a committee of university faculty, staff, students and alumni.

