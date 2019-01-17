UIP-led venture buys Kalorama Triangle apartment building, again

For Steve Schwat and Urban Investment Partners, there’s just something about Policy that keeps them coming back for more. A venture led by the D.C.-based real estate investment firm has acquired The Policy apartments at…

A venture led by the D.C.-based real estate investment firm has acquired The Policy apartments at 1921 Kalorama Road NW, in the Kalorama Triangle Historic District, less than five years after UIP and a separate set of partners sold it.

“We think it could perform better than it has,” said Schwat, a UIP principal. “We didn’t pay much more for it today than we sold it for in 2014. I think of it as irreplaceable real estate. Beautiful building. Beautiful location.”

Pacolet Policy LLC, which appears to be a partnership between UIP and Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, a private, family-owned investment company, paid $21.8 million for The Policy apartments on Jan. 11, or roughly $351,600 per unit. An affiliate of Goldman Sachs was the seller.

UIP first bought, under the District’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act, what was then the 59-unit 1921 Kalorama in…